Imran hopes to be part of centre next year

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Friday expressed hope that his party will be a part of centre after getting majority vote in General Elections 2018.

The PTI chairman was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Insaf Health Insurance Card.

The PTI chief said that his party would continue to work for the betterment of the province.

Imran said that he will aid the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in building a 500-bed gynecology hospital.

Upon the occasion, Imran advised provincial officials to ensure that locals benefit from the Insaf health card benefit.

Upon the topic of Panama Leaks case in the Supreme Court, Imran said that it is hoped that the proceedings would bring the matter to a logical conclusion.

The PTI came to power in the province after gaining the majority vote in the General Elections 2013.

