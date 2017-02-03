US hits Iran with fresh sanctions after missile tests

The United States slapped fresh sanctions on Iran Friday to punish Tehran for recent ballistic missile tests and its support for Yemen´s Houthi rebels.

The first sanctions against Iran by the Trump administration targeted companies and individuals in Iran and China identified by the United States as supporting Tehran´s ballistic missile program and the Revolutionary Guards military force.

"Iran´s continued support for terrorism and development of its ballistic missile program poses a threat to the region, to our partners worldwide, and to the United States," said John Smith, acting director of the Treasury´s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

