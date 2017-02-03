Print Story
X

US hits Iran with fresh sanctions after missile tests

AAFP

World
US hits Iran with fresh sanctions after missile tests

The United States slapped fresh sanctions on Iran Friday to punish Tehran for recent ballistic missile tests and its support for Yemen´s Houthi rebels.

The first sanctions against Iran by the Trump administration targeted companies and individuals in Iran and China identified by the United States as supporting Tehran´s ballistic missile program and the Revolutionary Guards military force.

"Iran´s continued support for terrorism and development of its ballistic missile program poses a threat to the region, to our partners worldwide, and to the United States," said John Smith, acting director of the Treasury´s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

US hits Iran with fresh sanctions after missile tests was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to World, World News, International News, International, Geo News, Latest World News, Trump, Iran, Iran Missile Tests. Permanent link to the news story "US hits Iran with fresh sanctions after missile tests" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/129862-US-hits-Iran-with-fresh-sanctions-after-missile-tests.

GEO TV NETWORK