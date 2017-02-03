Ex-Norway PM says he was held at US airport over 2014 Iran visit

Story Highlights Former Norway PM held at Washington airport over 2014 visit to Iran

The former Prime Minister of Norway Kjell Magne Bondevik said that he was held and questioned at Washington Dulles airport in the United States due to a visit to Iran that he made three years ago.

According to a Guardian report, the former two-time prime minister landed in the US earlier this week from Europe to attend the National Prayer Breakfast.

Bondevik said he understood the peril of letting in terrorists, but it should have been enough when the officials found out that he has a diplomatic passport or that he was a former PM.

“That should be enough for them to understand that I don’t represent any problem or threat to this country and [to] let me go immediately, but they didn’t,” he was quoted as saying.

The former Norwegian PM said that he was placed in a room with passengers from the Middle East and Africa, who were also undergoing immense scrutiny.

Bondevik said that he was made to wait for 40 minutes and then interrogated for 20 more minutes, with most of the questions asked about his trip to Iran in 2014.

Bondevik said that he had gone to Iran to deliver a lecture Human Rights Conference. He is also a president of the Oslo Centre, a human rights organisation.

“I was surprised, and I was provoked,” he said. “What will the reputation of the US be if this happens not only to me, but also to other international leaders?” said an agitated Bondevik.

US President Donald Trump had signed a sweeping new executive order on Jan 28 to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough new controls on travelers from seven Muslim countries.

Making good on one of his most controversial campaign promises, and to the horror of human rights groups, Trump said he was making America safe from "radical terrorists."

"This is big stuff," he declared at the Pentagon, after signing an order entitled: "Protection of the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States."

The White House did not immediately make the wording of the decree public, but a draft text had been leaked to US media earlier in the week and was widely reported on.

According to this unconfirmed version, Trump's decree suspends the entire US refugee resettlement program for at least 120 days while tough new vetting rules are established.

In addition, it specifically bars Syrian refugees from the United States indefinitely, or until the president himself decides that they no longer pose a threat.

Meanwhile, no visas will be issued for 30 days to migrants or visitors from seven mainly-Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

