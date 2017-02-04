Karachi, city of food lovers, lacks safety mechanism

Karachi, the seashore city of Pakistan with a population of over 20 million, has restaurants, hotels, malls, food courts, as the limelight for its foodie citizens.

These eateries are found packed with customers round the year, receiving huge money in return for good food.

However, Senior Director Food Lab Karachi Javaidur Rahim reveals that all these five, four and three-stars hotels in Karachi are paying only Rs10 as annual tax and Rs25 renewal license fee.

“How can we compete with Punjab Food Authority,” he questions, which comparatively has more resources.

“For the last ten years, the food lab is non-functional for it does not have enough funds,” Rahim adds.

Food Inspector Zahir Khan, working for the lab for 32 years says, “We are living in 2017, but follow 1965 rules that’s why we are unable to provide good service to the citizens of Karachi”.

“On the other hand, our justice system is such that when we present a culprit in front of the magistrate, he is fined Rs5-10 thousand on gets away. This is why shopkeepers, manufacturers do not take us seriously because they know, if caught, they can get away paying a nominal fine,” he elaborates.

In August 2014, Sindh Health Department and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation revised the license and renewal fee hiking it from Rs10 to Rs50000 per year, but unfortunately the notification of fee hike was revoked in less than a year’s time on April 22, 2015, Javaidur Rahim said.

Public analyst Dr Raziudin said that they were not providing services until they had strict laws implemented effectively.

He also underscored need for enough food inspectors in a city of 20 million, to ensure that the citizens get to eat healthy food.

