Democrats: Trump travel ban ´unimaginable´ coup for extremists

WASHINGTON: Five Senate Democrats warned the US defence secretary Friday that President Donald Trump´s executive action on immigration and travel provides a "propaganda coup of unimaginable proportions" to radical element`s recruitment efforts.

Trump last week ordered a ban on refugee arrivals for at least 120 days and suspended visas from seven Muslim-majority countries -- Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen -- for 90 days.

The order, which critics have decried as a Muslim ban -- a description rejected by the White House -- sparked global mass protests and was swiftly condemned by the United Nations and countries including Germany and France.

The senators´ harsh assessment came in a letter to Secretary of Defense James Mattis as he launches a 30-day review of US strategy to defeat the Islamic State.

"We believe the president´s executive order is antithetical to a successful counterterrorism campaign," wrote the senators.

Signers included the Senate´s number two Democrat Dick Durbin, and the top Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee and Foreign Relations Committee.

"This executive order provides ISIS and other enemies with a propaganda coup of unimaginable proportions; sows distrust among our local campaign partners; risks restricting the department´s flexibility in conducting this campaign; and increases the risk to our service members on the ground," they added.

"In short, it is currently a significant impediment to defeating ISIS."

Several experts, officials and lawmakers have warned that extremists will use the ban to bolster their claim that the West, and particularly the Unites States, is waging war against Islam.

"It has increased the cost of standing with the United States to every country in the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe," they wrote.

The order led to confusion at several US airports, where customs authorities detained arriving refugees and immigrants, including some legal permanent residents and Iraqis who had worked with US military units. Several hundred more were prevented from boarding their US-bound flights.

Two Republican national security hawks, Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham, warned that the order would serve as a "self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism."

