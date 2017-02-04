Four alleged suspects killed in Lahore: Police

LAHORE: At least four suspects were gunned down in a shootout in the wee hours of Saturday, claimed Police.

According to CIA Police, four suspects: Nadeem, Babar, Sattar and Azam suspected of murder and kidnapping for ransom were being taken for identification by the personnel, when their close associates opened fire at Manawa area.

During the crossfire, all four suspects were killed, however, their accomplices managed to flee from the spot by taking advantage of bad light.

According to Police, the suspects killed a 14-year-old hostage at Samanabad`s area in 2016 after taking ransom of Rs 2.5 million.

In Okara, two alleged dacoits were gunned down by police.

