Pakistan
Car accident claims one life, injured three in Karachi: rescue sources

KARACHI: A person was killed and three were critically injured when their car smashed into a truck on early Saturday morning near Nooriabad, informed rescue sources.  

Sources further added that the injured were critically injured and immediately shifted to ICU in a nearby private hospital. The truck driver ran away immediately from the spot. Police arrived at the site of the accident and have started investigation on the case.

Earlier, on Sept 12, in the same vicinity, MQM-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar was injured after his car crashed when he was returning to Karachi from Hyderabad.

Sattar was on his way to Karachi from Hyderabad when his car overturned after colliding with barriers placed on the road. He received injuries to his head, back and shoulders and was taken to a private hospital.

