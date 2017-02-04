Seattle judge grants restraining order on Trump`s travel ban

SEATTLE: A federal judge has granted an immediate restraining order to put President Donald Trump's travel ban executive order on hold nationwide.

Judge James L. Robart made the ruling on Friday afternoon after hearing arguments from the state and the Department of Justice, which represented the Trump administration. Robart said that the executive order has, in fact, harmed U.S. citizens, and should be put on hold.

Robart asked US Department of Justice Attorney Michelle Bennett how the order has any basisi as no refugees from the listed seven countries named in it have either been arrested for planning or committed acts of terror.

"[T]he order is illegal, is causing and will continue to cause irreparable harm in Washington, and is contrary to the public interest. The court should fulfill its constitutional role as a check on executive abuse and temporarily bar enforcement of the Order nationwide," Ferguson's restraining order says.

Ferguson has filed the suit on behalf of all state residents, and local companies like Expedia, Amazon, and Microsoft have provided legal support for the suit. In the suit, Ferguson details the Washington groups affected by the executive order, from University of Washington students studying here to Expedia and Amazon's global work forces.

