At least 60 people go missing on their way back from wedding in Chagai

QUETTA: At least 60 people, including the bride and groom, went missing on their way to Nushki from a wedding in Chagai late Friday night, according to levies personnel.

The people were on-board in six vehicles.

Initial reports state the vehicles were en route to Nushki from Chagai. One of the persons who managed to reach Nushki on foot said a vehicle from their procession had stopped on the way in Zaro, which is why he walked to Nushki to look for help so that the wedding procession could resume the journey to Nushki. However, according to the levies personnel, he too went missing after he left to help the rest of the people who were stuck in Zaro.

