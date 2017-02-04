Missing people found from Bati near Quetta

QUETTA: The people who had gone missing from Zaro on their way from Nushki were found stuck in Bati Saturday morning.

Nushki Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed told Geo News the wedding procession was facing difficulty in moving forward as the road in Bati is in a dilapidated state due puddle, formed by rain, on the rocky roads.

However, he added, the teams from levies, Frontier Corps and local administration have left to help them out of the area.

At least 60 people, including the bride and groom, went missing on their way to Nushki from a wedding in Chagai late Friday night, according to levies personnel.

The people were on-board in six vehicles.

Initial reports stated the vehicles were en route to Nushki from Chagai.

One of the persons who managed to reach Nushki on foot said the vehicles could not move forward from Zaro due to dilapidated state of the road, which is why he walked to Nushki to look for help so that the wedding procession could resume the journey to Nushki.

However, according to the levies personnel, he too had gone missing after he left to help the rest of the people who were stuck in Zaro.

