Under construction roads of Karachi take 2,800 people to hospitals

KARACHI: Be it from Shahra-e-Faisal to MA Jinnah Road or University Road to National Highway, these days every main route of the metropolis is dug up for re-construction. Although the step has been taken to make commute easy for the citizens, it has instead been causing accidents, landing around 2,800 people in hospitals.

The figures have been shared by Karachi Police Surgeon Dr Ayaz Khokar, who told Geo News the count includes women and children. The casualties took place across the city in 2016, as many main routes, such as the National Highway are dug open since then.

However, this is not the first time this has happened in Karachi. The number of casualties in accidents on uneven, under construction roads, increases almost every year.

In 2015, 2,700 road traffic accidents were reported to the police surgeon office. Before that, in 2014, 2,200 cases were reported for medico-legal proceedings.

However, these are only the reported cases. There are many who go unreported as people do not want to register accidents, fearing legal issues.

The head of the medico-legal department of Civil Hospital in Karachi, Dr Qarar Abbasi, told Geo News majority of the accident victims are motorbike riders, as they neither wear helmets, nor do they follow the traffic rules. The situation worsens when they risk their lives on dug up roads. Besides, motorbike riders, rickshaw drivers and their passengers are among the victims, as rickshaw drivers too tend to choose the wrong side of the road as an alternate route.

Nevertheless, earlier this week, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the hurdles faced by people of the city, saying the issue was temporary as all the roads will be constructed soon.

But those commuting daily on the bumpy roads cannot wait for the "soon" period to end. They have urged the government to construct all the roads at the earliest so that they do not have to put their lives in peril before leaving their houses or other destinations every day.

0



0





