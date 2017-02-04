Swedish deputy prime minister mocks Trump with a picture

Swedish deputy prime minister, Isabella Lövin has published a picture that is seemingly mocking photos of the US president Donald Trump.

The picture shows Lövin, who also serves as the environment and development aid minister, signing a climate bill surrounded by her closest female colleagues, including one who is visibly pregnant.

Sweden is known for having a high-inclusion rate in its workforce including the parliament and government. Lövin’s picture seems to be a silent response to Trump’s pictures taken on 23 January, as he signed a decree barring US federal funding for foreign NGOs that support abortion.

“We are a feminist government, which shows in this photo. Ultimately it is up to the observer to interpret the photo,” Lövin said.

Sweden aims to make itself carbon neutral by 2045, to “mark a new era in Swedish climate politics,” Lövin wrote.

“There is a global demand for climate leadership. I want to show that Sweden is ready to take that leadership,” she added.

Sweden is among the developed nations that have the most ambitious climate policies. The country has criticised the Trump administration’s approach to climate policy and signed a legislation binding future governments to a goal of phasing out greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

