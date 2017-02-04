Mahira is finally able to promote Raees in India

They say technology blurs boundaries. Our darling star Mahira Khan got in touch with fans in India doing just that.

The star cast for Raees Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with producer Ritesh Sidhwani addressed a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday to celebrate the film’s global success. Mahira joined the, press conference via video call.

Beaming from behind a webcam, Mahira answered questions from the press in India. Answering a question over if she had fears before the release of Raees. "I had this big fear that people will root for Shah Rukh's character and not me. But once the film released, all my fears were put to rest by the response that I received, which has been completely fantastic and I am very grateful," the Times of India reported.

Speaking about time spent with SRK she said he spoilt her on the sets. “It was like a dream come true. I wonder how can someone work with anyone else after working with him. SRK always used to make us laugh even before a serious scene, due to which we simply couldn't keep a straight face for the camera," she said.

"When I reached the Mumbai Airport, I thought I'd be greeted by Shah Rukh running towards me, with his arms open. But that didn't happen," she joked.

Speaking about her dance performance in ‘Udi Udi Jaey’ she said she had to rehearse constantly.

SRK on the other hand admitted that it was tough. “I've never done garba in my 25 years in the film industry. I had to work hard for it.”

For her fans in Pakistan, Mahira said that Raees will release in Pakistan soon.

