Kashmir unfinished agenda of partition: PM Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: In his message for Kashmir Day on Saturday, the premier said that Kashmir dispute is the oldest conflict present in United Nation Security Council.

He said that Pakistan strongly condemns Indian state aggression and atrocities on Kashmiri people, further adding that the Indian army is involved in blatant human rights abuse against the Kashmiri people, as around 150 people have lost their eye sights due to the use of pallet guns by the occupied forces.

PM further added that as many as 12,000 people are illegally detained and senior Hurriyat leaders are either arrested or detained.

The premier said that Pakistan stands with the right of self-determination for Kashmiri people and it will continue to stick with this principal stance, on behalf of entire Pakistani nation, Nawaz acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by Kashmiri people against the Indian forces.

PM Nawaz reiterated that the region cannot progress until and unless Kashmir dispute is not resolved.

