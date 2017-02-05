What makes Lahore Qalandars favourites to win PSL 2017?

Lahore Qalandars, the most expensive team in Pakistan Super League, could only manage two wins in eight league matches in last year’s edition. Although they had finished last, let’s not forget they had bagged the Fair Play trophy nevertheless.

Following last year’s PSL, the Lahore Qalandars management made some big and bold decisions. Notably, it took on board Mudassar Nazar as advisor. Nazar, who played 76 Tests and 122 ODIs for Pakistan, has served as the national team’s coach and was also associated with the ICC Global Cricket Academy.

Qalandars also appointed Aaqib Javed as director. The 44-year-old Javed, who played 22 Tests and 163 ODIs for Pakistan and was part of the 1992 World Cup winning side, called in New Zealand star Brendon McCullum to replace Azhar Ali as captain. The appointment of McCullum, a former Black Caps captain who has smashed two centuries in 71 T20Is, to Lahore Qalandars was hailed by all.

Team owner Fawad Rana called McCullum’s addition to Qalandars “big news” and expressed hope that this would prove to be the first step in the team’s journey to success.

Lahore Qalandars’ 20-member squad comprises seven foreign players, including former Black Caps all-rounder James Franklin, West Indies’ Sunil Narine, England opener Jason Roy who are renowned for their expertise in the T20 format of the game.

Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir, who represented Karachi Kings in last year’s edition, will be seen in action in Lahore Qalandars’ colours this time. The 32-year-old, who won the best bowler award in IPL 2008, is the fourth Pakistani bowler to bag 50 wickets in T20I.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who missed out on representing Lahore Qalandars in last year’s PSL due to a doping ban, is available this time.

Umar Akmal, who won the best batsman award in last year’s edition for smashing 335 runs along with four half-centuries in the eight matches, is ready to make life difficult for rival bowlers this time as well.

Lahore Qalandars will play their first match of PSL 2017 on February 10 against Quetta Gladiators.

Qalandars CEO Rana Atif is full of optimism ahead of the contest. “Whatever happened in the last edition is in the past now,” he said. “All you Lahore fans, get ready! The team that won the hearts of people last year will also emerge victorious from the stadium this time.”

