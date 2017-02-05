Scout killed as avalanche hits scout post in Chitral

Related Stories 14 killed in avalanche in Chitral village

CHITRAL: One scout was killed and six other scouts were injured as avalanche hit their post in Damil village of Chitral on Sunday, police informed.

Earlier today, at least 14 people were killed in avalanches in Chitral's Sher Shal village.

Commandant Chitral Scouts Col Nizamuddin Shah informed Geo News that bodies of 14 people were taken out from the rubble. Five houses were totally buried under the avalanche, he said.

The dead include six women, six children and two men, Col Nizamuddin Shah added.

11 people were rescued but evacuation efforts were hampered by heavy snow in the region.

