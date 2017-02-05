Police officers stand guard as demonstrators, in support of and against the immigration rules implemented by President Trump´s administration, rally at Los Angeles' airport, February 4, 2017, REUTERS
A US appeal court late on Saturday denied an emergency appeal from the US Department of Justice to restore a immigration order from President Donald Trump barring citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries and temporarily banning refugees.
"Appellants' request for an immediate administrative stay pending full consideration of the emergency motion for a stay pending appeal is denied," the ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said.
It said a reply from the Department in support of the emergency appeal was due on Monday.
The Department filed the appeal a day after a federal judge in Seattle ordered Trump's travel ban to be lifted. The President's January 27 order had barred admission of citizens from the seven nations for 90 days.
US appeals court denies request to restore Trump's immigration ban was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Department Of Justice, Donald Trump, Immigration Ban, Muslim Ban, Refugee Ban, Trump, Trump Ban, Trump Court, Us Appeal Court, Xenophobia, Donald Trump, Us President Donald Trump. Permanent link to the news story "US appeals court denies request to restore Trump's immigration ban" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/130015-US-appeals-court-denies-request-to-restore-Trumps-immigration-ban
.