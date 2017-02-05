Justice Azmat Saeed discharged from hospital

Related Stories SC judge Azmat Saeed's condition improves after angioplasty

ISLAMABAD: Justice Azmat Saeed, part of the Supreme Court bench hearing the Panama Leaks case, was discharged from hospital on Sunday after he underwent a successful angioplasty earlier this week.

Justice Azmat Saeed has been advised one week's rest by his doctors.

The judge underwent angioplasty at a Rawalpindi hospital on Tuesday, where doctors placed a stent in his heart.

The Panama Case hearing was adjourned on Wednesday due to the absence of Justice Azmat Saeed. It was decided that the hearing would resume once the judge recovers and returns to the bench.

