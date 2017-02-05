Alia, Varun, KJo are so hyped for Badrinath song release on Monday

Badrinath Ki Dulhania team – including stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt alongside director Karan Johar – is in full swing since late Saturday night, when they announced that the movie’s first official song is slated for release on Monday.

Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan both posted a gif on their Twitter accounts, with similar captions and the film hashtag #BadrinathKiDulhania.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt urged her fans to turn up at cinemas on the movie’s release day.

The chemistry between Varun and Alia – who are pairing up for their third Bollywood project together – has been commended by many, and we completely agree.

A soon-to-be-released Bollywood romcom, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the second iteration after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Alongside the two lead actors, it stars Gauhar Khan, while Shashank Khaitan has directed it, and Dharma Productions’ Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta are its producers.

Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal will be lending their voices to the film’s soundtrack.

Meanwhile, you should check out the film’s trailer here:

