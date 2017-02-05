Qalandars held practice session ahead of PSL 2017

KARACHI/DUBAI: One of the most favoured teams of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Lahore Qalandars, sprung into action and started their formal training on Sunday to prepare themselves well ahead of the second season of the league.

Qalandars, which is led by New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum, engaged in a four-hour practice focusing on players’ ability to perform in middle overs. The session, supervised by Qalandars’ director of cricket Aaqib Javed and head coach Paddy Upton, was held at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy in Dubai.

"It was a very productive session as it is now the time to execute what we have been planning for several months," said Qalandars’ Chief Operating Officer and Manager, Sameen Rana. “We focused on [improving performance in] middle overs.” Batsmen were guided on strategies to chase a target and bowlers practised defending the score, he added.

Meanwhile, Qalandar's kiwi all-rounder James Franklin, in an exclusive video message from Dubai, said that he's eagerly waiting for the PSL to start.

"We have a fantastic team and I'm super excited for the PSL action to begin. We have a few days before the action to prepare ourselves for it," he said.

The second edition of Pakistan Super League will start on February 9 in Dubai, while Lahore Qalandars will play their first game against Quetta Gladiators on February 10.

0



0





