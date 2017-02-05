What's up Kangana Ranaut: magazine covers, vintage cars, and 'Rangoon'

Kangana Ranaut never fails to surprise us.

Whether it is her commentary on social issues, women rights’ advocacy or problems pertaining to the film industry, the beauty queen always has something worthwhile to talk about, keeping her popular with fans.

The latest spark comes from L'Officiel India magazine, which features the gorgeous actress in a misty rose, one-sleeved dress, with lacy netted folds and a thigh-length slit. She is sporting large, honey brown curls, and sits in a powerful pose.

In its Instagram post, L'Officiel India says that this issue commemorates the magazine’s anniversary. The cover page reads ‘The Unbreakable Kangana Ranaut,” and honestly, we couldn’t agree more. Ranaut’s dressing sense has, without fail, been inspiring, as she rocks almost all types of attire and proudly wears whatever she desires.

In addition, she recently talked about her passions in an interview published on The Indian Express, noting how the portrayal of strong women is necessary. “[Rangoon director Vishal Bhardwaj] is drawn to reality and he is also interested in psychology. He has explored women and their duality in his films.”

The actress then went on to praise Aamir Khan, who “is the protagonist of the most woman-empowering film. Dangal is a lot of more empowering than Queen. Those who are intelligent enough will catch up.”

With respect to her upcoming film Rangoon, she said, “My character, Julia, is known for her amazing dance and action, and was popular as a chabukwali.”

The fabulous star continued to make headlines, when staying in line with her Jaanbaaz Julia character in Rangoon, she opted to start commuting in a vintage car.



(Image courtesy: Pinkvilla)



(Image courtesy: Pinkvilla)

On Saturday night, the icon runway-ed out of the airport wearing “a cute frilled netted frock with a bow tied around the neck, carrying a fur coat, [and] sporting black sunglasses” entertainment website Pinkvilla reported.

Her tightly-curled gold hair bobbed as she made her way into her new maroon ride, the doors of which closed with a wink from her shiny heels.

Oh don't be so humble, Kangana!

Rangoon, which also features Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is slated for release on February 24, 2017.

