Karachi mayor should have his authority: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party leader Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that city Mayor Waseem Akhtar should be given authority to deliver to citizens.

The PSP leader was addressing a press conference where he asked Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah how would he react if Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif took back his rights.

“Would you remain quite or be concerned,” said Kamal, while advising the CM Sindh to supervise things only.

“It is not your job to observe cleaning of drains, primary schools’ education system and dispensary of hospitals,” he said.

Kamal also claimed that a large number of people joined the PSP and more than 300 officials from different parties are coming to him. Kamal added that out of those above 200 belong to MQM.

0



0





