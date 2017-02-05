Zalmi kick off training sessions in Dubai

KARACHI/DUBAI: As the second edition of Pakistan Super League is only a few days away and the excitement ahead of Pakistan’s biggest cricketing extravaganza is gearing up, the star-studded team Peshawar Zalmi team kicked-off training sessions in Dubai.

Having set their eyes on the trophy of the second edition of PSL, the Zalmi players, under the supervision of their head coach Muhammad Akram, sweat it out in the long training session at ICC Academy in Dubai.

Zalmi, despite finishing top at the end of league matches last season, was eliminated in the play-off and failed before the finals, but this time Zalmis are confident of winning the title.

“They (players) all are looking fit and ready to go. It's the first day at the ground. We are just taking it easy. Slowly we will build it up once everybody is here. We have a game before we go into the tournament. We are pretty happy with the way it has started,” said Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach after the first training session of the team in Dubai.

"We had a very good net session. As always the conditions (at ICC Academy) are great and it's good to be here," said the former Pakistan fast bowler.

Peshawar Zalmi will continue with their training on Monday, the team will also play a warm-up T20 game against Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday before taking on the defending champions Islamabad United in opening game of the PSL on Thursday.

