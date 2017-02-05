Governor Sindh hails targeted operation for Karachi peace

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair on Sunday said that there was a time when Karachi used to shut down within 10 minutes but there has been a vast difference in the situation of the city after Karachi operation.

“Fire, riots and shutter down protests were once the identity of the city”, he added while speaking at the convocation of a private university.

Speaking about the necessity of the Karachi operation, he remarked that there is a vast difference between current Pakistan and how it was three years ago. “Karachi operation is going on successfully and the new Pakistan is progressing quickly,” he remarked.

Sharing his thoughts on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Zubair stressed that it is important express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. “We don’t want to solve problems by engaging in a battle,” he urged.

Negotiating a deal between India and Pakistan will prove to be better for the people of the two countries. “If we are able to negotiate a deal peacefully then it will benefit the people of both the countries,” he added.

He further said that negative news regarding business sector such as china cutting tends to have a negative impact on the sector.

