Tribals hold Kashmir solidarity rally in NWA: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: To express solidarity with Kashmiris, tribal people held Kashmir solidarity rally in North Waziristan Agency on Sunday, said an Inter Services Public Relations release.

Tribals raised slogans for Kashmiris and against Indian aggression, said ISPR.

Commander 11 Corps Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt and GOC NWA Maj Gen Hassan appreciated the level of affection that tribal people have for Pakistan and Kashmir, according to ISPR.

In a tribute to the struggle of the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, the ISPR on Saturday released a song highlighting the Kashmir cause.

Pakistan Army reiterated its full support to the people of the occupied valley in a message tweeted out by DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, releasing the song.

The people of Kashmir must be given their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, it read.

Today, Pakistan is observing Kashmir Day today (February 5) to show solidarity with the Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom.

A one-minute silence was observed nationwide at 10 AM in tribute to the Kashmiri people on Kashmir Solidarity Day. Conferences, rallies, and protests were also taken out for the special day.

