Crackdown against kite flyers in Lahore, 80 arrested

LAHORE: At least 80 kite flyers were arrested in a crackdown operation on Sunday by the police and as many as 75 cases were registered.

Despite a ban on kite-flying in Lahore, and frequent crackdown operations by the police, some people still continue making and flying kites, while disobeying the law.

According to DIG Operation Zahid Mahmood Gondal, in crackdown operations against kite flyers across various areas of Lahore, the police arrested 80 kite flyers and seized thousands of kites, rolls and strings.



The ban on the selling and flying of kites will be maintained by any means, he added.

Earlier this month, in crackdown operations against kite flyers, about 100 kite flyers were arrested from Cantt Division, 11 from Cantt, 12 from Civil Lines, 4 from Saddar, 18 from Iqbal Town and 4 from Model Town. Police also seized around 4000 kites, rolls and strings.

