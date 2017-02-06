Print Story
Karachi police devise new means to counter street crime

KARACHI: In view of curbing rising street crimes in Orangi town, area mosques will be asked to make announcements, Karachi police confirmed on Sunday.

SSP West Nasir Aftab said that the decision was made after noticing a rampant rise of street crimes and robbery in the vicinity, he requested cooperation from the residents of Orangi town for the implementation of said decision.

"People should identify miscreants to the police authorities," he added.

Earlier, residents of Orangi Town staged a protest against rising street crimes in Iqbal Market.

