Panama hearing adjourns for another week as judge recuperates

ISLAMABAD: The Panama Leaks case hearing will not be held this week after Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, one of the judges on the bench, has been advised to rest by his doctors.

Justice Azmat Saeed, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after he underwent a successful angioplasty earlier this week. He has been advised a week's rest by his doctors. The judge underwent angioplasty at a Rawalpindi hospital on Tuesday, where doctors placed a stent in his heart.

The hearing was expected to resume on Monday (today) but owing to ill health of Justice Azmat Seed, the five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court will not be available.

According to a judges roster of the apex court, Justice Azmat Saeed is not part of any bench due to ill health. For hearing of cases in Islamabad four benches comprising of 11 judges have been formed.

The Panama Leaks case hearing is expected to resume on February 13.

The Panama Case hearing was adjourned on Wednesday due to the absence of Justice Azmat Saeed. It was decided that the hearing would resume once the judge recovers and returns to the bench.

All eyes are on the verdict of one of the most controversial cases in Pakistan's history, where the sitting Prime Minister is being tried for offshore accounts owned by his children.

