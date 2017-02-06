Karachi police arrest alleged murderer, street criminal, and kidnapper

KARACHI: In various search operations in the city police arrested an alleged murderer, a street criminal and kidnapper.

Police conducted a raid at Suparco Road on intelligence information, during which an alleged member of a gang Mohammad Farooq alias Farhan Dada was arrested. The accused confessed to several murders including that of a man named Javed Bhatti in 2013, three people who he had kidnapped from Mohajir Camp and two other people named Feroz and Nini Baloch. He added that he was involved in collecting extortion money from factories and godowns in Baldia area.

In North Nazimabad area, near Asghar Ali Shah stadium police arrested a suspect in injured condition. Weapons, mobile phone and stolen money was recovered from him, police said.

In yet another raid by Shah Latif police, a young kidnapper Suleman was arrested and a one-year-old boy held hostage by him was recovered. The accused had arrested the child two days ago from Shah Latif town. Police said that the kidnapper was a neighbour of the boy.

