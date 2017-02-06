Print Story
Gas leakage ignites fire in Lahore house, woman killed

Ahmed Faraz

Pakistan
LAHORE: A woman succumbed to her injuries on Monday after a house caught fire in Johar Town.

According to the police, Lahore Development Authority school teacher Shumaila, was cooking in the kitchen when a fire broke out due to gas leakage. Husband Asif and four-year old daughter Aila sustained injuries while attempting to save Shumaila, sources told Geo News.

Rescue teams transferred the family to Jinnah Hospital. Asif and Aila are stable, said doctors. The deceased had been married to Asif for seven years.

