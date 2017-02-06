18-year-old lands teaching job at University of California

Most 18-year-olds are getting ready to go to college at the age but Hong Kong born Indonesian Chinese - March Tian Boedihardjo is one extraordinary individual who landed a job as an Associate professor at the university of California, Los Angles (UCLA)

In 2007 Tian appeared for his A-level exams at the age of nine and managed to score A grades in Maths and further Maths. These exams are usually taken by students aged 16 or older. Tian thinks of himself as a gifted individual since he claims that he does not have to work hard for it.

In the same year Tian enrolled for the undergraduate programme at the Hong Kong Baptist University and became the youngest individual to attend university. After completing his tailor-made 5-year bachelors degree in four years Tian moved to the United States and has recently completed a doctorate programme after which he was offered a job as an associate professor at the university of California, Los Angeles.

