Lady Gaga was not the only “star” at Super Bowl

The Super Bowl audiences witnessed a unique “star-collaboration” at half-time when pop-music sensation, Lady Gaga, performed with 300 dancing drones — Shooting Stars — hovering on the stage.

Controlled by only one computer, all of the 300 drones fell and flocked in perfect synchronisation, in a unique, human-robot entertainment collaboration, reported TechCrunch.com.

This effort is part of Intel’s pursuit to take drones from individuals to fleets. The devices are pre-programmed to follow their set path.

Intel claims it can control over 10,000 drones at a time. The company’s secret to disaster-free drone performances is a software suite of programs that determines collision-free routes. Their health and actions can be controlled through a single person or computer.

Prior to their “collaboration with Lady Gaga” at the Super Bowl, drone fleets have made appearances at various places, including Ars Electronica Futurelab in Linz, Austria and Disney World.

Intel believes the scale to program larger fleets is limitless. The company foresees a future where the technology can be utilised for tasks such as search and rescue operations.

