Apple, Facebook, Google file joint legal brief against Trump travel ban

Dozens of top tech companies—including Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter—have filed a joint legal brief arguing against President Donald Trump's travel ban.
The brief was filed late Sunday with the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in support of an ongoing lawsuit against the travel ban.
It charged that the ban "inflicts significant harm on American business, innovation, and growth as a result," according to a copy of the brief posted by various US media.
