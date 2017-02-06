Fans left high and dry as Censor Board decides not to release Raees

ISLAMABAD: If you were planning to finally watch the much-awaited Raees this weekend, then brace yourselves as we have some bad news in store.

The movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Pakistani heartthrob Mahira Khan, will not be releasing in the country, reveal sources.

The censor board did a detailed three-day review of the movie and termed it ‘inappropriate’ for the Pakistani audiences.

According to sources, the board felt that movie portrays Islam and Muslims in a negative light and did not deem it to appropriate to be screened in cinema halls across the country.

The directorial venture of Rahul Dholakia, allegedly showcases Muslims as extremists, reveal sources.

This comes with terrible tidings for the movie producers, as the film has stayed in limelight for its many controversies including the Indian ban on Pakistani actors after the Uri attack.

Following increasing tension with India last year, cinema owners had imposed a ban on screening Indian movies. The ban ended on February 1 when Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil was screened in Pakistani cinema halls.

