After rats, Parliament teeming with cockroaches now

It seemed as if the ‘infiltrators’ at the Parliament House won’t rest it easy already, cockroaches also joined forces with already-present infiltrators ‘rats’ to pester lawmakers.

During an ongoing session of the Senate Standing Committee on Health Services, two parliamentarians discovered cockroaches in their plates (Yes, the irony of it is hard to miss!).

The parliamentarians were served samosas and sandwiches. Senator Mian Ateeq Sheikh and Additional Secretary Health both found insects in their plates. The ASH found not one, but three cockroaches in his plate.

Senator Ateeq said that this is not the first time such an incident happened.

The disgruntled health committee members demanded an explanation from the cafeteria regarding the matter while warning that action will be taken over lack of cleanliness.

Once during a Public Accounts Committee’s session, Khursheed Shah also found cockroaches in his plate.

It emerged in December 2016 that there was an operation underway at the Parliament House in Islamabad for the last seven months and the teams have managed to catch 430 rodents, one of whom was caught alive from the prime minister’s chambers.

The operation began in June of this year when the Capital Development Authority (CDA) responsible for the maintenance of the parliament house awarded the contract to a private firm. Sources claim the private firm is being paid Rs 650,000 annually to rid the parliament house of rodents.

