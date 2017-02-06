After Karachi, street crimes on the rise in Lahore

Related Stories Street robbery committed in broad daylight in Lahore

LAHORE: With Karachi routinely making headlines for growing street crimes, now it appears that Lahore has also been no exception as citizens here continue to be deprived of their hard-earned money and belongings as well.

In fresh episode, unknown street criminals stopped vehicles on a road in Bogiwal Shalimar and committed three muggings, robbing the citizens of their money and valuables.

In another incident, robbers broke into a boutique owned by renowned designer BG and got away with precious outfits worth millions.

The Punjab provincial capital once used to be a peaceful city, but of late there has been a surge in crimes which include muggings, child kidnappings and target killing.

Such incidents taking place in the presence of special task forces like Dolphin Force, Mujahid Force and PERU Force, raise a question mark on the administration.

Interestingly, these task forces are equipped with bikes worth millions, 1800cc cars and sophisticated weapons, yet of no good to citizens.

