Fire erupts at Karachi cloth godown

KARACHI: A fire broke out at a cloth godown in Karachi on Monday evening, officials said, prompting fire tenders from all over the megapolis to reach the site.

The fire broke out at a cloth godown located in Karachi's SITE area, which the officials said was of third degree.

Geo News has learnt that around 13 containers of thread were recently off-loaded in the 8000 square feet godown, besides other material stored.

The efforts to put out the blaze are still ongoing, with firemen facing difficulties.

However, no loss of life has yet been reported in its wake.

