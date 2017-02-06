Brendon McCullum wants to be real “Qalandar”

DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars captain, Brendon McCullum enthusiastically stated that he wanted to transform his life into that of a Qalandar after finding out the meaning of the word.

McCullum spoke with Geo News after unveiling of the trophy for the 2nd edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Dubai Cricket stadium.

"Now I do know the meaning of Qalandars after team's meeting so I want to be a real Qaladar," said Brendon McCullum with his cool temperament.

New Zealand star Brendon McCullum replaced Azhar Ali in the 2nd edition of PSL.

McCullum said he is very excited after practising with the young talent of Lahore Qalandars at the ICC academy.

McCullum applauded the other opponent teams in PSL but believed on the strength of his "Qalandars".

