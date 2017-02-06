Print Story
Panama case: CJ approves leave request by PM’s lawyer

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has approved leave application of prime minister's lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan in the Panama Leaks case.

Khan, the prime minister’s lawyer in Panama case, on Monday submitted a request in the Supreme Court to obtain casual leaves.

The PM’s counsel, in his request, said that he will not be available from February 13 to 24 due to personal commitments.

According to sources, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar released administrative orders on Khan’s request. Justice Nisar said leave will not be effective if hearing on the Panama case is resumed in the duration.

The hearing was put on hold due to ill-health of Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, one of the judges on the SC bench hearing the Panama case. Justice Saeed has been advised rest by his doctors.

The hearing was expected to resume on Monday (today), however, it is likely to be held on February 13 now.

