Silence on Kashmir Day in EU Headquarters speaks volume

BRUSSELS: While a minute of silence was observed in Pakistan on Kashmir Day, there was just silence at the European Union (EU) Headquarters on the same day.

To mark the day, a small-scale programme was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, which primarily focused on Pakistanis in Belgium.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the EU, Belgium and Luxembourg Naghmana A Hashmi, gave a speech regarding the atrocities faced by people in Indian-occupied Kashmir. Embassy officials also spoke about Pakistan’s efforts for Kashmir on diplomatic front.

The programme, which was held in English and Urdu languages, was attended by about a four-dozen Pakistanis including a dozen of embassy staff. Interestingly, none of the European populace participated in the programme.

An embassy member also presented, in English, on the Indian atrocities in Kashmir last year. However, the language was a limiting factor as most Pakistanis in Belgium have a better grasp on Urdu and French than English.

Some of the analysts believed that organising a demonstration to make Europeans aware of the Kashmir issue would have proved to be better and more viable move.

This was the first year when no effort was made to condemn the Indian atrocities in Kashmir and express solidarity with its people. Previously, Pakistanis in Belgium have organised demonstrations to raise the issue in front of United Nations Office, Prime Minister’s residence and on the main road towards EU parliament.

They have also held candle-light vigil and distributed leaflets to make people aware of the plight of Kashmiris. Moreover, Pakistani and Kashmiris in other EU countries, such as France, had still arranged a demonstration for the people of Kashmir.

0



0





