White House confident it will “prevail

WASHINGTON: The White House is confident that it will prevail in a legal back-and-forth over President Donald Trump´s executive order to prevent travellers from seven countries entering the United States, spokesman Sean Spicer said on Monday.

"Clearly the law is on the president´s side," Spicer told reporters on Air Force One.

"He has broad discretion to do what´s in the nation´s best interest to protect our people, and

we feel very confident that we will prevail in this matter."

The US government on Monday defended President Donald Trump´s travel ban as a "lawful exercise" of his authority and claimed that a federal court made a mistake in barring enforcement of the measure.

"The executive order is a lawful exercise of the president´s authority over the entry of aliens into the United States and the admission of refugees," read a brief filed by Justice Department lawyers to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

"The district court, therefore, erred in entering an injunction barring enforcement of the order. But even if some relief were appropriate, the court´s sweeping nationwide injunction is vastly overbroad," it said.

The government again asked that the ban is reinstated. A hearing has been set in the case for Tuesday at 3:00 pm Pacific time (2300 GMT).

