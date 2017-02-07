Better days ahead for US-Pak relations, says ambassador Jillani

WASHINGTON: Pakistani Ambassador in the United States of America Jalil Abbas Jillani said on Monday that the US-Pak relations successfully achieved stability in recent years.

Speaking to Geo News, after hosting a farewell dinner for the Pakistani journalists at the embassy, he said: “There has been now a high degree of recognition for Pakistan in the USA. Pakistani sacrifices against terrorism are now noted here.”

“The economic revival in Pakistan is being appreciated by the international community and global economic institutions.,” he said. “I am glad to say that the American-Pakistanis also played their vital role for a better image perception of the country.”

He added that there are indicators of good relations with Pakistan with the Trump administration. “If you see the republican presidential manifesto, there are two paragraphs on Pakistan in a very positive light.

