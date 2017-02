LAHORE: A teenager shot dead his minor stepbrother and left his father critically injured in Green Town, Lahore.

According to the police, 18-year-old Mohsin opened fire are his six-year-old stepbrother and father over a domestic issue. The six-year-old died on the spot while their father got critically injured. He was taken to Jinnah Hospital, while Mohsin fled the site.

Police filed the case and started search for the accused.

0



0