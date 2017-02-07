Pakistanis prove their food flair, bag first place in international culinary contest

Pakistanis surely cook the tastiest of foods and are arguably the best eaters as well. Biryani, for one, is a very fitting example.

The country's national culinary team recently proved its mettle in culinary arts, when it secured the first place in the 15th International Istanbul Gastronomy Festival, held during February 2-5, 2017 in Istanbul, Turkey. The event attracted groups of chefs from more than 30 countries around the world.

Specifically, Pakistan’s national culinary team bagged 17 gold, 19 silver, and 7 bronze medals, as well as a trophy, all of which aggregated to the first position.

Following this development, Ahmed Ashfaq, the CEO of College of Tourism and Hospitality Management (COTHM) – a pioneer hotel skills & management and hospitality school – congratulated the team and the country, explaining that “this is a moment of pride for the nation and its people.”

Ashfaq thanked the team members as well as everyone involved in making the Pakistani flag fly high.

“Our chefs proved that Pakistanis are hardworking, talented, and peaceful, and they are progressing commendably in different aspects,” the CEO added.

Let's celebrate with some biryani now:

