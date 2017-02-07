DG Rangers Sindh hails positive outcomes of Karachi Operation

KARACHI: Director General Rangers Sindh Major General Muhammad Saeed visited the University of Karachi on Tuesday, where he spoke at length over the successes of the Karachi Operation.

The Karachi operation has had a positive outcome with 93 percent decrease in extortion threats in the last three years, he said.

Since 1980, 72000 residents have lost their lives, DG Ranger said, adding that target killing has decreased by 92 percent in the last three years.

DG Rangers Sindh said that the paramilitary had been able to remove no go area in Karachi.

Giving a breakout of the Karachi operation he said that over 9079 raids had been conducted where 1513 terrorists were arrested and 10716 weapons seized.

