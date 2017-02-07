Nurses across Sindh announce boycott of duties

KARACHI: Nurses across Sindh have boycotted their duties, announcing a province-wide strike on Tuesday.

Sindh’s Joint Nurses Action Committee staged a sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club, calling for their demands to be met.

Talking to Geo News, nurses stated that they want the government to fulfill their demands pertaining to timely promotions, risk allowance, health allowance, dress allowance, and pay scales.

Compared to their counterparts in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Baluchistan, nurses in Sindh have been deprived of timely promotions among other things, they said.

