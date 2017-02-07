Indian forces resort to firing on LOC again

Related Stories India violates ceasefire at LoC again, resorts to unprovoked firing

RAWALPINDI: A man was injured when Indian forces on Tuesday resort to unprovoked firing again along Line of Control (LoC), Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

25-year-old Labourer named Ashfaq got injured as a result of Indian firing.

ISPR further said that Pakistani soldiers befittingly responded to Indian aggression.

India has violated the ceasefire agreement at the LoC several times since last months. On September 29 India claimed to have carried out 'surgical strikes' across the LoC in which two Pakistani soldiers were martyred.

Pakistan dismissed the claims of the surgical strikes and India failed to provide any evidence.

Tensions between the South Asian neighbours have been high following the Uri attack in Indian occupied Kashmir. Without any proof, India blamed Pakistan for the attack in which 19 Indian soldiers were killed.

India has used the attack to divert attention from atrocities being committed in occupied Kashmir where since July more than 100 Kashmiris have been martyred. Pakistan has raised the issue of Indian atrocities on the international forum calling for implementation of UN resolutions.

0



0





