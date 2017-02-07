Print Story
Cautious buying brings PSX-100 closer to 50K resistance

KARACHI: Trading began on a positive sentiment at the Pakistan Stock Exchange and prevailed till market close.

Chemical sector led the rally, and engineering, communication, commercial banks and cement sectors were also active. At one point the index was only 80 points from its reunion with the 50,000-level.

Investors traded Rs17 billion worth of Rs390 million shares.

According to research analyst Zeeshan Afzal, investors were a bit concerned about in-house financing issues. However, improved local liquidity, better companies’ results and delay in Panama case hearing has overridden the concern.

