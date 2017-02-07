Kaira says will topple 'Gullu Butt politics' if bad times befall PPP

Related Stories Firing in Bahawalnagar kills one, injures PPP leader Shaukat Basra

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said that PML-N should change its ways otherwise the party would protest against 'the government's wrong acts'.

The PPP leader was addressing a press conference in Lahore, where he sent warning, following the firing incident that injured PPP leader Shaukat Basra.

Kaira called the incident an open act of hooliganism.

"If bad times befall on PPP, then we will topple 'Gullu Butt' politics," he said.

Kaira said that police and state apparatus shouldn't bow to pressure.

"Whether it is Model Town incident or Shaukat Basra firing incident, both are wrong," he said.

Kaira alleged that the ruling PML-N has made various groups. "Among those, one is a rogue group," he added.

Unknown men opened fire at Basra, injuring him and killing his secretary.

The PPP leader was injured, while his secretary lost his life, according to police. Basra was attending a rally along with PPP workers at Haroonabad Chowk.

Talal Chaudhry reacts

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry asked the PPP to give statements after doing proper fact-checking.

Talal said that the PPP should wait for the proper investigation of the incident.

"Don't do political point scoring on dead bodies," said the PML-N leader.

He said that he expected political forbearance from the PPP.

