Harbhajan Singh supports Peshawar Zalmi

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has picked his team for the second season of Pakistan Super League (PSL).
In a message posted on Peshawar Zalmi’s Twitter account, Harbhajan wished good luck to his friend Shahid Afridi and Peshawar Zalmi. “Wish you all the luck for PSL. Go get it boys, cup is yours.”
Happiness is when @harbhajan_singh wishes @SAfridiOfficial and @PeshawarZalmi good luck for @thePSLt20 :) #ZaYamZalmi #AbKhelJamayGa pic.twitter.com/dKrVi959LS— Peshawar Zalmi Video (@PZalmiVideo) February 6, 2017